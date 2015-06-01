Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:58 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Changing Santa Barbara Elections Makes Sense

By Steven C. Reynalds | June 1, 2015 | 10:28 a.m.

Dear mayor and council members:

After a very long, drawn-out argument with Mr. DeWitt in the comments section of his letter to the Independent, l decided it would be best to contact you and give you my position on the matter of moving local elections to even numbered years.

In my opinion, this move makes perfect sense! Proving the justification for such a change to a politician requires a lot of wisdom. What is most difficult is getting around the idea that people are stupid political sheep moving to one party like a wandering herd!

So let's say for a moment you can put aside politics, parties and the influence of media and money. Now you have the mindset of a new voter before they become the aforementioned sheep. Whether Republican, independent, Libertarian or Democrat, you know that it's in your best interest to bring that voter into the democratic fold. The republic's best defense is a good offense!

As you probably know, more people become voters in even numbered years. Why would you allow those new voters to enter the democratic process without giving thought to choosing the city leaders?

One can easily argue these recent long, drawn-out election cycles lead to apolitical thinking. With the lack of campaign finance reform and the changes occurring within social media, people are indeed "tuning out" to what the candidates have to say.

Politicians have learned they can stay forever in the limelight merely by saying they're deciding whether to run. Elected officials have also learned how to use the tax dollar to remain in political power. No one should be using government resources to obtain campaign contributions, but we see it every day.

People are beginning to catch on. As they do, more folks will use the ballot to change the system. Why should local elections be left out of that process?

Those of you who decide not to choose this change will have to live with the consequence of your decision. For years now I've seen many of you on the wrong side of the winning arguments regarding district elections, gang injunctions, militarize police (on patrol), etc.

Choices have consequences. If partisan politics is the consequence of even numbered election, I'm sure the voters will succeed in reversing that by using a (cost effective) democratic process.

Steven C. Reynalds
Santa Barbara

