Letter to the Editor: Charlotte Protests About Getting the Vote Out for the Democratic Party

Friday, ” Jeanine Pirro, host of “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” said she believed the real reason behind the protest in the streets of Charlotte, NC were all about rallying and getting out the vote for the Democratic Party.

“You see, they need this narrative for the election,” Pirro said. “This is all about the election. Black Lives Matter and this whole movement – funded by [George] Soros is all about the Democratic election. Giving the Democrats some reason to join together, to come out and vote for the Democratic Party. It’s why these illegals who were supposed to be deported were given citizenship. It’s why there is this movement to get people to vote and sign up to be citizens. That’s what’s going on – it’s all about the election.”

Is she right, America. Yes.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria