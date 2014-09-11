Letter to the Editor: CHP’s Traffic ‘Control’ After Accidents Is Out of Control

I was one of the tens of thousands of motorists who Monday morning thought they were leaving on the soothing scenic coastal drive to work.

Upon leaving my home about 8:30 a.m., it became very obvious something was terribly messed up with traffic. A couple miles north of the 33 on Highway 101, all northbound motor vehicles were moving at a crawl.

For over eight years I've commuted to Santa Barbara from Ventura and never experienced a freeway traffic backup like this!

While helplessly stuck in traffic, I contacted a co-worker, who informed me of "another" freeway fatal accident near Bates Road. This time, the accident occurred at 2 a.m. Yes, I was sad about the news of the fatality that occurred, but even more saddened by observing how many people and businesses would be significantly affected by this significant delay as a result of the California Highway Patrol's "mismanaged accident traffic control."

It took 10 hours to move two crashed vehicles from the freeway. Really?! I hope these officers don't apply for jobs as paramedics — they wouldn't save any lives!

Three hours later, at about 11:30 a.m. when I finally reached the scene of the accident, I was totally surprised to see the wrecked Ford Ranger pickup still sitting on the flatbed tow truck like a trophy while other uniformed officers stood around and chatted while at least 20 miles of backup traffic was growing.

Please, CHP, learn to "step up" your game, because this type of inadequate traffic control service will only lead to road rage.

Walter Peter

Ventura