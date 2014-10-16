Letter to the Editor: Chris Mitchum for Congress

President Barack Obama and Democrats like Rep. Lois Capps are playing Russian roulette with the lives of Americans, especially children, nurses and our soldiers. It is their job to protect us.

Why are they against securing and closing our border? Then, too, why don't they want to ban flights from West Africa and quarantine travelers from the Ebola zone? And what about the risk to the 5,000-plus American soldiers sent to Africa? Bring them home.

As parents, we are especially upset over the diseases, especially EV-D68, that were transmitted to American children after the flood of illegal minors invaded our southern border.

As a nurse, Rep. Capps should know better and be ashamed.

This is why we will be voting for Chris Mitchum on Nov. 4. He cares about Americans.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria