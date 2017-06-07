Letter to the Editor: Citizens Need to Be Educated, Get a Voice on Lompoc Budget Woes

The total mismanagement of CalPERS civil service benefits by the CalPERS Investments management has created a financial disaster for cities all over California and Lompoc has been caught up in this disastrous web.

In presenting the preliminary budget at the last council meeting, City Manager Mr. Wiemiller, pointed out the problems for the city in graphic details.

Unfortunately three councilmen, i. e. Mosby, Starbuck and Vega, did not grasp the finality of the situation and voted to put off the issue without letting the City residents, taxpayers, and voters be educated on the problem and have the right to vote on a solution.

The choice to solve the problem is to raise taxes to pay for the $70 million debt or not raise taxes and put the city in bankruptcy.

The city management should give the taxpayers two scenarios to review:

» The budget with the three tax increases, or two, or one.

» The budget with no tax increase, major cuts to spending, salaries, services, Council stipends, and the ramifications of bankruptcy.

Councilman Mosby and his two befuddled followers, Starbuck and Vega, should listen to the city staff members who are way above their pay grades with financial experience and have been working on this problem for several months.

Mr. Mosby obviously knows nothing about financing of city government as demonstrated at the last City Council meeting where all he could do was flip through his budget book and make endless derogatory comments about the process and the city staff.

It is obvious we cannot do reverse budgeting as required by Mr. Mosby, the process is forced forward.

These budget options should be clearly reviewed at the next council meeting and have a vote up or down by the council on an approach.

And failing that, educate the citizens about the alternatives, put the situation on the ballot, and ask the taxpayers to vote on the new taxes approach in November of 2018.

Justin and Ann Ruhge

Lompoc