Letter to the Editor: City of Lompoc is in Trouble Again

A few months ago the City Council stopped the disastrous John Linn sponsored race track in the middle of town. But today the council is faced with another challenge with the approval of the bi-yearly budget.

This budget is unusual because it has to accommodate a state-mandated bill of $70 million to cover costs in the state CalPERS retirement system of which the city employees are a part.

The city pays into the retirement every month as it is but this is a new draconian mandate by the state. Without this mandate the City would have a balanced budget with their present income.

The same city council members that promoted the race track are the culprits in the delay of the new budget. The budget was to be approved by June 31, 2017, but it has been totally delayed and distorted by the antics of Mosby, Starbuck and Vega who refuse to accept the recommendations of the professional city manager, Patrick Wiemiller, and the mayor, Bob Lingl, and Councilmember Jenelle Osborne.

The city has been running on a “Continuing Resolution” since then.

The choices the city has to pay the $70 million is to totally depress the city services for 10 years or have the Lompoc citizens vote in a 1-percent sales tax in November 2018 to pay for the mandated state bill.

The “Mosby/Linn Triad” know nothing about city management or budgets but because they were elected council members, they think they do and are not understanding the damage they are doing to the city by delaying the budget decision.

It appears they are taking their directions from a shadow government run by John Linn. Their potential plan is to lay off up to 50 employees and restrict all city services for 10 years rather than support a 1-percent sales tax increase, which would be rescinded after the mandated $70 million was paid by the city.

The employees that might be laid off are our neighbors and taxpayer residents. They are not overly paid but receive the lowest of incomes of city employees of 10 other similar cities.

The antics of the Mosby three has the Grand Jury investigating Lompoc again as it has in the past when Linn and his buddies were involved in past issues.

The citizens of Lompoc should be given a chance to review their options and make a decision on this issue by a vote on November 2018, but it can only be done if the “Mosby/Linn Triad” will agree to approve the city manager’s budget and put the 1-percent sales tax on the ballot then.

You citizens have to speak up now to get this done. Otherwise, we will all lose our experienced and dedicated employees and very good city services for 10 years.

Justin and Ann Ruhge

Lompoc