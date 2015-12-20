Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Letter to the Editor: Climate Hoax

By Diana Thorn | December 20, 2015 | 4:55 p.m.

With the stroke of a gavel , representatives of 195 countries reached a " landmark climate agreement " in Paris. Not everyone approved of it. According to former Nasa scientist, James Hanson, considered the father of global awareness, the plan is a " fraud and a fake. There is no action, just promises in the agreement."

What is the agreement, to be formally signed next April, all about? It promotes peaking greenhouse gas emissions, keeping global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius, reviewing progress every 5 years, and passing a worldwide carbon tax meant to penalize the West for creating the modern world. Developed countries will be required to pay $100 billion dollars a year to 3rd world countries.

How will this agreement be enforced? The basic reality is the Paris agreement can only encourage countries to do what is needed. Each nation will determine its own contributions and they cannot be forced to comply.

The Paris UN climate deal is also a threat to U.S. sovereignty. It was written explicitly to evade the U.S. Constitution's requirement that treaties must be ratified by a two-thirds majority of the Senate to take effect. Obama implemented it as an " executive agreement" instead of a treaty. Words were changed and vague language was used.

What are the motives behind this agreement? Is it to bamboozle the public and take control? Are we the victims of junk science, faulty computer models and  power hungry conspirators? Al Gore has made tens of millions of dollars off global warming, and yet he bought an ocean front home in Montecito, burns tons of fuel private jets and has every light on in his mansions. Are we the victims of a climate change hoax that is nothing but a power grab based on a consensus among government scientists, Progressives and low -information voters? The truth is that carbon emissions have stalled for 2 years ( The Independent ) and new satellite data shows no global warming for 19 years. ( NOAA )

Wake up, America. The world is going to hell in a hand basket, and our " tone deaf" president is worried abou climate change.

We deserve better.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

