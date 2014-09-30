Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:55 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: CLUE-SB Board Endorses Measure P

By John A. Michal | September 30, 2014 | 1:32 p.m.

Dear members of the Board of Supervisors:

The Board of Directors of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice-Santa Barbara (CLUE-SB), after prayerful discernment, has chosen to endorse the Healthy Air & Water Initiative, Measure P, on the November countywide ballot.

We believe this is a watershed opportunity for our fellow local citizens to determine their future emphasis on energy usage.

Instead of allowing future extraction of more oil from over 10,000 newly proposed wells by companies in Santa Barbara County, using techniques like fracking, acidizing and steam injection, they may choose to reduce carbon emissions by fostering a clean energy economy. We believe the risks to health and well-being of all life in the county and beyond are too high to continue to rely on fossil fuels.

Santa Barbara has been a bellwether in the awareness and stewardship of our local ecology, and can again inspire the state and the nation to choose an environmentally healthy energy future.

Sincerely yours,

John A. Michal, M.D.
CLUE-SB, on behalf of the members of the board

