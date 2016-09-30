Letter to the Editor: Coach Frank Carbajal Was an Inspiring Man
By Theresa Solis | September 30, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.
I am very saddened to learn of the passing away of our Uncle Frank Carbajal.
He is was a great person. He touched the lives of so many people here in his hometown of Greeley, Colo. He accomplished so much.
What an inspiring and awesome person who will forever be in our hearts.
My mom (his sister), is 94 years young and beautiful. She would often tell us how Uncle Frank worked hard to complete his education. He never gave up and had a super inner strength.
Thank you for the information about “Coach Carbajal.”
Theresa Solis
Greeley, Colo.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.