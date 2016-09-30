Letter to the Editor: Coach Frank Carbajal Was an Inspiring Man

I am very saddened to learn of the passing away of our Uncle Frank Carbajal.

He is was a great person. He touched the lives of so many people here in his hometown of Greeley, Colo. He accomplished so much.

What an inspiring and awesome person who will forever be in our hearts.

My mom (his sister), is 94 years young and beautiful. She would often tell us how Uncle Frank worked hard to complete his education. He never gave up and had a super inner strength.

Thank you for the information about “Coach Carbajal.”

Theresa Solis

Greeley, Colo.