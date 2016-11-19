Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: A Collective Responsibility To Move Forward As One Nation, and Here’s How

By Barbara Gaughen-Muller and Sharon Byrne | November 19, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

No matter which side of the election you were on, clearly, half a country was not happy with status quo. Half a country is now very unhappy with the outcome. As with Brexit, when a country is only working for half the people, it’s not working. When that half exercises their democratic right to change the country’s course, we must respect that.

We cherish democracy because it embodies the best possible delivery system of governing of the people, by the people, for the people. But democracy is also messy as a process. Making your vote count doesn’t always result in victory. Our system isn’t perfect, but it’s the best we collectively knew how to build. This is the outcome of the most fractious and vitriolic contest we’ve ever seen.

To the victors: congratulations. However, caution in proceeding is warranted. As the popular vote stands right now, slightly more than half of this country did not vote for the incoming president. Though the Electoral College process has declared Trump the winner, protests are breaking out and derision across social media is rampant. However you want to frame it, the reality is we’re still deeply divided as a nation.

Asking for caution is an acknowledgement of a psychological trap set by previous victors. Election night euphoria is incredibly intoxicating, after all. ‘We won! Everything is going to change!’ While it may feel like it’s open season to finally get one’s way, and one could certainly feel that with a newly elected one-party government in play, assuming carte blanche would be an error. Past victors have taken bare simple majority wins and used them as a mandate to impose too much of their agenda on a losing minority consisting of basically half the country. Opposition constellates, which then amass enough to eke out their own bare simple majority win, impose their will, create a new backlash... and so on. This is how our nation stays divided.

We must therefore find a way forward as one country. How?

A lot of listening and respectful conversations now need to occur. Warning – here there be dragons, but the precious gold of insight is also on offer for the intrepid soul. We must be strong enough in ourselves to withstand inflammatory rhetoric to get at the heart of a problem. Be ready to learn something you might not have known before. Stand in peace, and listen deeply without reacting impetuously, for surely we are about to face each other over the policy table, as well as the Thanksgiving table.

Please, victors, model the noblest qualities of the great leaders you hope you just elected. Take this opportunity to turn to those worried about the future, and realize they have valid concerns. You too were likely fearful going into this election. Wouldn’t it have meant something to you to have someone from ‘the other side’ respond to you with care and concern, rather than scorn and derision? It is only by inviting others across the aisle to join you that you discover where you can build enough bridges to hold this republic together.

For those unhappy about the election outcome, give yourself time and space to grieve. Then put your grief aside, and recognize that people you love and respect voted differently. Herein lies a tremendous opportunity. You now have the chance to be part of bringing some new greatness forward. Find a way to sit at the table with the victors, and collaborate. It could unleash huge potentials for progress and advancement you’ve never before contemplated.

Let everyone come from a respectful place, and ask clarifying questions when we don’t understand what the other person is saying. Offer to work together, even if you don’t know how that’s possible yet. If you were not respectful, reach out now and make amends. Find the places where you can agree, and go from there.

Peace is a journey, not a destination. We all love this country and want the best for it and our citizens. It is wholly up to us as to how things proceed. To heal our nation, we must hold fast to our humanity, prioritize peace in our hearts over giving in to our emotions, and build bridges between us that will hold no matter which way political winds blow.

Barbara Gaughen-Muller and Sharon Byrne
United Nations Association of Santa Barbara and the Tri Counties Region

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 