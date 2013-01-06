Letter to the Editor: Columnist’s Opinion on Guns ‘Repugnant’

It’s a shame that Noozhawk allows Harris Sherline to have a platform on your website, given his reactionary opinions posted on the recent Newtown shootings. His statement, “Are guns the problem? I don’t think so,” ignores the obvious connection between high-capacity magazines, automatic weapons and the capacity for someone with a simple grudge to ruin the lives of so many people in such a short time.
One cannot forget the connection between America’s high rates of gun violence and our lax gun laws. As a physician, I find Sherline’s comments repugnant and the type of thought that leads to the current climate in the United States where mass shootings have become commonplace. I am seriously questioning my use of Noozhawk when I see opinions like his posted.
David Fisk M.D.
Santa Barbara