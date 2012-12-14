Letter to the Editor: Make the Right ‘Bet’ and Support the Community Film Studio of Santa Barbara

I am writing to you today because I need your help.

Our beloved Community Film Studio of Santa Barbara has begun its mission and those of us who were fortunate to be an active part in this year’s filmmaking of The Bet and educational classes have had our lives changed. Deep friendships, learning, professional networking and acting experience are just some of what has been gifted to us in being a part of CFSSB.

I have been so thankful that my son Johnny, age 8, has learned what community really means this year.

He became a part of something much bigger than himself. His own dream to act and be in movies has come true this year as a volunteer extra on The Bet, and being a cast member for two student production films here at CFSSB. He has gained the experience and knowledge he needs to go to Hollywood now and be signed with an agent. THANK YOU, CFSSB!

This gift has meant so much to us ... I have decided to join the board and help finance the production of the Bet and get it launched.

In donating to CFSSB, we are doing our part and in return we have had our dreams fulfilled also. Now that’s magnanimous community!

Please consider giving to CFSSB right now. We need to keep the doors open to this wonderful opportunity, which most people will never get in Hollywood. We are in need of all sized contributions. Please consider giving before year-end. The CFSSB is a nonprofit 501(c)3, so your donations are tax deductible. Checks can be sent to CFSSB, P.O. Box 4712, Santa Barbara 93140-4712, or click here to make an online donation.

The Studio is also seeking sponsors for the movie, The Bet. Sponsors will have their company logo and credit at the front of the movie to appear every time it shows on screens or in homes digitally. If you are interested in being a sponsor, please contact Jack Presnal, president of CFSSB at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call 805.751.5678 Sponsorships range from $5,000 to $15,000.

And if you’re interested in being a part of this wonderful community, please consider coming and joining as a member for $25 a year and be a part of the magic of filmmaking. Come gain the experience, education and have fun right here in our very own town.

The very first feature length film, The Bet, made in Santa Barbara with local talent, written by Annie J. Dahlgren and directed by TV celebrity Finola Hughes, will be released in early 2013. We look forward to making many more films and giving more people here locally the opportunity to learn the film business, participate in making feature-length films, and sharing community in a special way. We need your support now. Thank you very much!

Linda Newlin, CFSSB Member and Parent

Santa Barbara