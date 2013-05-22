Letter to the Editor: Consumer Advocacy Coalition’s Efforts Paying Off to Reform ADMHS

The first concrete description of an organization designed to reform the Department of Alcohol, Drugs and Mental Health Services was formally drafted, edited and delivered for the purpose of securing a grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara.

We wrote, “Ultimately, we hope to reform Santa Barbara County’s broken mental health-care system and change it for the betterment of future consumers and the larger community.” We made clear, from the beginning, that “we are not primarily interested in providing supportive services; 65% of our budget is allocated to policy and social change for a broken system — not a means to compensate for its deficiencies with ephemeral charity.”

The Consumer Advocacy Coalition, a group formed July 5, 2008, as months of fierce advocacy over Santa Barbara County budget cuts to mental health ices waned into a bleak horizon. The strongest advocates and organizers for the mentally ill, the executive leadership of various nonprofit community-based organizations, had abandoned advocacy to bring about change.

During CAC’s first few days, consumers were told that “further advocacy is futile.” We went against the explicit requests of some executives and distributed developing information about the budget cuts to consumers across the county. We continued a trend of releasing information, sometimes through the media, sometimes anonymously, sometimes to someone who knew someone who knew a politician. But we worked weekends, evenings, weekdays with little or no pay for three years — some longer. We were committed.

Fundamental to our mission is a commitment to social change — a passionate effort to raise public awareness about mental health and shape policy in the interests of the mentally ill. We pledge to inform, network, support and maintain contact with consumers across Santa Barbara County. We intend to build a strong, inclusive community coalition to advance our common goals. Ultimately, we hope to reform Santa Barbara County’s broken mental health-care system and change it for the betterment of future consumers and the larger community.

Our initial goals were: “CAC will identify success from this funding cycle if the Board of Supervisors is held accountable; if consumers are more involved in future decision-making processes; if participation in CAC increases thus indicating elevated public awareness; if a stronger network of consumers is apparent; and if CAC can offer supportive day treatment such as group therapy to 10% to 15% of consumers left without any productive alternative (approximately 22 to 28 individuals). Providing ‘replacement groups’ significantly strengthens our coalition and gives us greater legitimacy among the consumers we represent.”

We thank the community for its support in this five-year effort to effect change. We appreciate the hundreds of donors, businesses, nonprofits, volunteers who donated talent, time and funds to allow us to help bring this community closer to one that has a mental health-care system we can all agree is fixed. Three years ago, practically to the day on May 21, 2010, I told the Mental Health Commission we needed, somewhat urgently, to visit the county’s inpatient psychiatric facility. The department stated they would have to look into the policies and procedures. People listened. It’s wonderful for all of us to see some closure.

On one final note, this isn’t a goodbye letter if we don’t see the change promised.

Consumer Advocacy Coalition

Santa Barbara