Letter to the Editor: Corruption, Lies and Lawlessness
By Don Thorn | July 9, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.
Today we are witnessing the downfall of America from within. Everywhere you look there is corruption, lies and lawlessness. No where is this more evident than in our government, the presidency, and with the Clintons.
What kind of country do you want America? Do you want this destruction to continue with Hillary Clinton? Or do you want Donald Trump, a person who is not part of the business as usual crowd, for president?
Don Thorn
Carpinteria
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.