Letter to the Editor: Mother Urges Cottage Hospital to Obtain Baby-Friendly Status

By Kristen Walker | August 27, 2014 | 3:43 p.m.

Dear pediatricians of Santa Barbara,

I am writing to ask you as a local mom to support Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital obtaining official Baby-Friendly status as defined by the World Health Organization.

Most of the hospitals that surround us, including those in Ventura, Santa Paula, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Los Angeles (with Santa Maria in progress) are official WHO Baby-Friendly hospitals. Many concerned members of this community believe Santa Barbara families deserve this designation as well and have shown their support by signing the petition on Change.org.

What would becoming Baby-Friendly mean for our only maternal provider within a 60-mile radius of our town? Among many wonderful and critical things, Baby-Friendly hospitals provide ample training for their staff in the latest practices that support breastfeeding, including putting babies to breast within one hour after birth, even in the case of C-sections. And contrary to what many in our local medical community assume, Baby-Friendly hospitals are still allowed to give formula where medically indicated or at the request of the parents. (Click here to read more about the 10 steps Baby-Friendly hospitals implement.)

As part of the ongoing local effort to encourage positive change and raise awareness, I hope you will accept my invitation to a special screening of The Milky Way, a newly released, award-winning documentary about breastfeeding in America. The screening will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

As respected local pediatricians, your support of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital becoming Baby-Friendly is critical. I hope you will show your support by signing the petition or letting Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital know in some other way that you support them securing official Baby-Friendly status.

Thank you for your commitment to the health and well-being of our community's most vulnerable. I hope you will accept my invitation to the Santa Barbara premiere screening of The Milky Way at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History this Thursday.

Sincerely,

Kristen Walker, resident and mother
Santa Barbara

