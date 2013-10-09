Letter to the Editor: Council Candidate Lesley Wiscomb Responds to Party Chair’s Accusations

The chair of the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara, Daraka Larimore-Hall, emailed representatives of both KEYT and Cox Media on Wednesday claiming that a TV advertisement run by me did “not appear to meet FPPC requirements,” when in fact it did comply.

This accusation of non-compliance by the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara is false, and incorrectly cites proper Political Advertising Disclaimers outlined in the Political Reform Act.

All of the political advertisements and communications from my campaign meet FPPC and FCC requirements. It is clear to voters that my ads were paid for by my campaign and are not misleading.

I am disappointed that Mr. Larimore-Hall and the Democratic political machine have resorted to challenging me on matters of form rather than debating me on matters of substance.

Mr. Larrimore-Hall has apparently decided to attempt to discredit my campaign and my supporters. I'm offended to see the political machine in action against me, especially considering they were courting me less than a year ago.

I have always been registered No-Party Preference and believe the experience, skills and personal qualities of the candidate are far more important than his/her party label. The residents of Santa Barbara deserve a City Council contest that highlights the candidates' qualifications and positions on important issues without being distracted by this kind of gamesmanship.

Lesley Wiscomb, candidate

Santa Barbara City Council