Letter to the Editor: County Pay Raises — Where’s the Accountability?

Thank you, Peter Adam, for once again being the only fiscally responsible supervisor on the board.

All four of our other supervisors voted to increase salaries for dozens of county employees, including themselves, to the tune of $1.6 million annually. They approved a raise of 14.25 percent for District Attorney Joyce Dudley, 5.1 percent for Auditor-Controller Robert Geis, 6.3 percent for Sheriff Bill Brown, who at the same meeting told the board he was $2.2 million over budget not half way through the fiscal year. Where's the accountability?

Santa Barbara County's Unfunded Pension Liability is approximately $800 million. We also have another $300 million in maintenance deficits for our roads, buildings and infrastructure. So when you hear some of the supervisors pat themselves on the back as they do every year at budget time and say “we've balanced the budget,” you're not hearing the whole story. Just because the media cover these things so little, don't let that be your excuse for not finding out the facts.

They think we're stupid. They think we don't hear what they're saying. We do hear, we're not stupid, and hopefully more citizens will take the time to educate themselves, register to vote and make these people accountable now and at election time.

If you want to start educating yourself, check out www.transparentcalifornia.com and take a look at what you are paying your public servants. You'd better be sitting down.

Terri Stricklin

Nipomo