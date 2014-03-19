Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: County Sets Great Example with Health-Care Enrollment Partnership

By Matt Cate | March 19, 2014 | 5:23 p.m.

I’d like to congratulate the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Public Library System for their partnership to reach out to people who need health care.

California is leading the nation in signups for the Affordable Care Act, but the deadline is the end of this month. Counties can potentially save a lot of money by having people either sign up for insurance, or enroll in Medi-Cal if they are eligible, but reaching people can be difficult.

Through the Santa Barbara collaboration, the public libraries are offering information, hosting classes and acting as another resource for people who need help signing up. It’s a great partnership that will pay dividends for the county.

That’s the kind of innovative approach that California counties bring to the table.

Matt Cate, executive director
California State Association of Counties

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 