Letter to the Editor: County Sets Great Example with Health-Care Enrollment Partnership

I’d like to congratulate the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Public Library System for their partnership to reach out to people who need health care.

California is leading the nation in signups for the Affordable Care Act, but the deadline is the end of this month. Counties can potentially save a lot of money by having people either sign up for insurance, or enroll in Medi-Cal if they are eligible, but reaching people can be difficult.

Through the Santa Barbara collaboration, the public libraries are offering information, hosting classes and acting as another resource for people who need help signing up. It’s a great partnership that will pay dividends for the county.

That’s the kind of innovative approach that California counties bring to the table.

Matt Cate, executive director

California State Association of Counties