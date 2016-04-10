Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:50 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Supervisor Candidate Produces a New Field of Lies Against Bruce Porter

By Lee Rosenberg | April 10, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

In a recent letter the editor, bogus Santa Barbara County supervisorial candidate Bob Field, who has decided to support Joan Hartmann, as has Karen Jones, produced eight lies and misrepresentations by attacking Bruce Porter and saluting himself.

The most egregious attack is when he claims Porter was “a 25-year federal government employee” who has created no jobs.

Porter was a soldier in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In that role, he also participated in combat. He earned a degree from West Point and two Masters Degrees from Stanford University. So, for 25 years he served our country. 

So, it appears Mr. Field considers soldiers to be government employees on the dole. This is perhaps one of the most disgusting statements I have ever heard anyone make. Was Field in the service? Nope. The only combat he has ever seen is in two divorces.

Field claims he created 100,000 jobs. That is also untrue. He served on a couple of boards and invested in some start-up companies. I challenge him to itemize where that 100,000 came from.

He says he is a fiscal conservative. For a guy who has consistently supported liberal spending policies in the county by supporting Doreen Farr and the left-leaning South Coast machine, I am curious when he has demonstrated his “fiscal conservatism.”

In the balance of eight claims, Field contends he has been “active” at this and that initiative. This word “active” must also be challenged. He has not been active in anything. What he has done is faithfully perform the duties of a “busybody,” a guy with too much time on his hands.

There appears to be a sort of psychosis that haunts this man. He seeks out aggrieved groups, rides in on his white steed and starts trouble, asserting that he will provide leadership and defense of the downtrodden. He is a serial failure and blow-hard. His behavior has led the county to spend a fortune.

Check out his recent put-down by the Board of Supervisors. They are as sick of him as is the Planning and Development Department. His recent appeal, that cost him a few hundred dollars, cost the county and taxpayers more than $10,000. As usual, his appeal was denied. Multiply this cost by years of such behavior and the county budget will be better off when he moves to Colorado as he says he intends to do.

Another disgusting lie is that Porter “as president of the local school board has been a serial deal maker with the tribal (Chumash) government and done nothing to expose expansion.” Porter was president of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education, whose high school has graduated 99 percent of its students, made no deals with the Chumash (I challenge Field to prove his assertion), was chairman of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Red Cross, chairman of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, president of his Rotary Club, chairman of the local district of the Boy Scouts, director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, and was recognized In Who’s Who in America in Science and Engineering.

Field has performed no community service.

In the end, Field is a proven pain in the butt who never avoids a lie or misrepresentation about others or himself. I suggest that readers of his letter go about the Third District and try to find anyone who even likes this guy, much less cares about him. This almost universally disliked man pulls his shenanigans in order to get friends. It hasn’t worked.

Lee Rosenberg
Solvang

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 