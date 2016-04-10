Letter to the Editor: Supervisor Candidate Produces a New Field of Lies Against Bruce Porter

In a recent letter the editor, bogus Santa Barbara County supervisorial candidate Bob Field, who has decided to support Joan Hartmann, as has Karen Jones, produced eight lies and misrepresentations by attacking Bruce Porter and saluting himself.

The most egregious attack is when he claims Porter was “a 25-year federal government employee” who has created no jobs.

Porter was a soldier in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In that role, he also participated in combat. He earned a degree from West Point and two Masters Degrees from Stanford University. So, for 25 years he served our country.

So, it appears Mr. Field considers soldiers to be government employees on the dole. This is perhaps one of the most disgusting statements I have ever heard anyone make. Was Field in the service? Nope. The only combat he has ever seen is in two divorces.

Field claims he created 100,000 jobs. That is also untrue. He served on a couple of boards and invested in some start-up companies. I challenge him to itemize where that 100,000 came from.

He says he is a fiscal conservative. For a guy who has consistently supported liberal spending policies in the county by supporting Doreen Farr and the left-leaning South Coast machine, I am curious when he has demonstrated his “fiscal conservatism.”

In the balance of eight claims, Field contends he has been “active” at this and that initiative. This word “active” must also be challenged. He has not been active in anything. What he has done is faithfully perform the duties of a “busybody,” a guy with too much time on his hands.

There appears to be a sort of psychosis that haunts this man. He seeks out aggrieved groups, rides in on his white steed and starts trouble, asserting that he will provide leadership and defense of the downtrodden. He is a serial failure and blow-hard. His behavior has led the county to spend a fortune.

Check out his recent put-down by the Board of Supervisors. They are as sick of him as is the Planning and Development Department. His recent appeal, that cost him a few hundred dollars, cost the county and taxpayers more than $10,000. As usual, his appeal was denied. Multiply this cost by years of such behavior and the county budget will be better off when he moves to Colorado as he says he intends to do.

Another disgusting lie is that Porter “as president of the local school board has been a serial deal maker with the tribal (Chumash) government and done nothing to expose expansion.” Porter was president of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education, whose high school has graduated 99 percent of its students, made no deals with the Chumash (I challenge Field to prove his assertion), was chairman of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Red Cross, chairman of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, president of his Rotary Club, chairman of the local district of the Boy Scouts, director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, and was recognized In Who’s Who in America in Science and Engineering.

Field has performed no community service.

In the end, Field is a proven pain in the butt who never avoids a lie or misrepresentation about others or himself. I suggest that readers of his letter go about the Third District and try to find anyone who even likes this guy, much less cares about him. This almost universally disliked man pulls his shenanigans in order to get friends. It hasn’t worked.

Lee Rosenberg

Solvang