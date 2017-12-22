Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:28 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: County’s Agreement with Chumash an Embarrassment

By Mike Hadley | December 22, 2017 | 9:45 a.m.

Last week there was an article stating that the County of Santa Barbara is facing 10 major fiscal issues in the next two years. If that is the case, why did the county enter into an agreement with the Chumash tribe where the tribe is only obligated to pay an annual amount of $178,000 in lieu of property taxes on Camp 4, a 1,400-acre parcel in the Santa Ynez Valley that they purchased for $44 million, an agreement that ceases in 2040?

The tribe claims it will build only 140 single-family homes along with a tribal center. If the homes were valued at $500,000 each, the property taxes alone would be more than $770,000 per year. That figure doesn’t take into account the taxes that would be paid on the remaining acreage and tribal center. There is no guarantee they will not construct commercial buildings on the property.

The paltry sum of $178,000 doesn’t come close to covering the fiscal impact on the remaining citizens in the county for the services that will be provided. It is not even adjusted for inflation.

Supervisor Peter Adam was right at the board meeting when he said agreement with the tribe is “… ambiguous as to the commitments the county is agreeing to and its ambiguous as to the cost that we are agreeing to and therefore it is a blank check and it is a bad deal for the county.”

Can someone explain to me how Supervisor Das Williams got on the negotiating team, especially since he has taken more than $172,400 in campaign contributions from California tribes, including $46,000 from the Chumash, of which $18,000 was given to him after he was elected Santa Barbara County supervisor?

The agreement with the tribe is an embarrassment that will cost the county and its residents for years to come.

Mike Hadley
Santa Ynez

