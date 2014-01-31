Letter to the Editor: Crisis Mode in America

Take off the blinders, America. We are witnessing a revolution taking place, spearheaded by a dictatorial president and radical Democratic Party.

Their goal: transform the political, economic and moral fibers of America. Sadly, they are succeeding, and day by day we are losing more freedoms.

What is their main tactic? Creating a crisis. Everything is an emergency and has to be fixed now. Why? To increase government power and control over our wealth, behavior and lives. A crisis will throw us off guard, upset us and influence us to make decisions and accept solutions we normally would reject. Some examples include carbon penalties in response to global warming, draconian gun laws because of school shootings, and a transitioning to single-payer health care (socialized medicine) in response to a failing Obamacare that deprives Americans of health care while "intentionally" destroying the private insurance industry.

In 2014, we can look forward to numerous, unconstitutional presidential executive orders, 6,000 new regulations by government agencies and strong-arm tactics used by the government against anyone who disagrees with their agenda.

Although it is hard to believe, our country is being destroyed from within. Power corrupts, and this is why we have a Constitution that promotes limited government. Do we have the courage to stand up for freedom?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria