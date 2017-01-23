Letter to the Editor: Cuts to Planned Parenthood Will be Felt on Central Coast

“Bring me one woman who has been left behind. Bring me one. There’s not one.”

So claimed Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, Georgia Congressman Tom Price, when pressed on how repealing Obamacare’s birth control mandate might harm women’s access to family planning. His angry retort was as frightening then as it is uninformed now.

Price falsely claims that no woman in America has had difficulty paying for birth control, when research shows that at least one in three women has struggled to afford it. IUDs, among the most effective long-term form of birth control, can cost up to $1,000.

Never has there been a nominee who has shown such disregard for the citizens whose healthcare fate may rest in his hands. Price’s pledge to defund Planned Parenthood and curtail access to birth control by cutting funding to low income women is not only cruel, it is remarkable for its shortsightedness.

Under Obamacare, coverage for birth control has soared, and not surprisingly, abortion rates have dropped. Rates of pregnancy terminations in the U.S. have declined to historic lows since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973.

Now, the Independent Congressional Budget Office estimates cutting birth control services would eventually cost the government $130 million over 10 years due to unintended pregnancies and resulting future medical costs.

And if funding is cut, the majority of the 35,000 women and men served annually at our local affiliate, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, will lose access to contraceptive services, breast wellness exams, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, and cervical cancer screenings.

Family planning services for low income patients make up the majority of PPCCC’s care. Federal law already prohibits federal funding of abortions, so the cuts will impact the services that prevent unintended pregnancies and target the most vulnerable in our community.

Women and men across our nation who marched Jan. 21 in record numbers stand with Planned Parenthood, the largest provider of women’s health care in the country. We will not go quietly. Women’s rights are human rights.

— Susan Christol Deacon

Vice Chair, Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund