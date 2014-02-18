Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:07 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: CVS Caremark Pulling Tobacco Products Is a Public Health Game-Changer

By | February 18, 2014 | 11:17 p.m.

For the past 30 years, I’ve fought for lung health with the American Lung Association. Our organization has been a leader in the battle against tobacco, which is the leading cause of preventable illness and death in the United States. Over the years, this battle has experienced dramatic highs and disappointing lows. CVS Caremark’s recent announcement that it will no longer sell tobacco products at CVS/pharmacy locations represents a great milestone in efforts to move toward becoming a healthier, smoke-free nation.

CVS Caremark took a bold step in making the health and well-being of current and future customers and employees a top priority. We at the American Lung Association commend the company’s leaders for their decision and urge more retailers to follow CVS Caremark’s brave lead, and help eliminate tobacco-caused deaths and disease by pulling tobacco products from their own shelves.

Reducing access to tobacco is an important first step, but we also need to support those who are actively trying to quit. There are approximately 43 million American smokers. Of those, 70 percent — or 30 million individuals — want to quit.

Comprehensive quit-smoking programs like the Lung Association’s Quitter in You program, coupled with a decision like CVS’, can help us move toward a generation that will not be defined by smoking-related illnesses like lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

You can help! Click here to sign our online pledge, and help the American Lung Association end the tobacco epidemic by:

» Preventing kids from starting to smoke

» Helping smokers quit

» Protecting everyone from the dangers of secondhand smoke

You can also do your part by patronizing retailers like CVS who put public health first. Working together, we can create America’s first tobacco-free generation and help make tobacco history.

— Harold P. Wimmer, National President & CEO
American Lung Association

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 