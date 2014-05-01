Letter to the Editor: Deceit and the Benghazi Scandal

How far America has fallen, as shown by the Benghazi scandal.

In a nutshell, the White House, Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta lied and covered up what happened in Benghazi. Emails now reveal the White House was responsible for perpetuating the phony video excuse and that Susan Rice was prepped on what to say. And the dishonest media went along with the lies.

In truth, it was a terrorist attack, four brave Americans died and the military was held back.

But why the deception? To protect and re-elect President Barack Obama.

How can we get to the bottom of the Benghazi scandal? A select committee with subpoena powers would help. Sadly, Attorney General Eric Holder, a close friend of the president, is unlikely to approve of this. Even worse, nobody to this day has been held accountable.

Voice your outrage, America.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria