Letter to the Editor: Deceptive Advertising in Support of Measure P

By Steve Thomas | October 17, 2014 | 4:52 p.m.

I was recently watching Assemblyman Das Williams perform in support of Measure P in a television ad. What amazes me more than anything, whether you are for or against the measure, is the amount of deception in the ad.

The first untruth is that the measure is designed to ban "fracking" (hydraulic fracturing). There is no fracking being performed in Santa Barbara County, and there never will be because the strata is already fractured by nature. How do you ban something that doesn't exist nor will ever exist by nature?

The second untruth is that it will not affect existing oil operations and their respective jobs — that existing permits are not affected. Did he forget that permits have expiration dates and need to be renewed? If Measure P passes, those permit renewals will be denied, resulting in the shutdown of all oil and gas operations.

This is the true intent of the measure, and the proponents continue to spread falsehoods about this effect.

If for nothing else, vote no on Measure P because of the incredible deceitfulness of the proponents.

Steve Thomas
Santa Barbara

