Letter to the Editor: Democrats Persist In All Their Glory

The Democratic Party's celebrated moral cesspool keeps filling up.

The party's former National Committee Chair, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, was revealed long ago to have helped construct the party's primary structure in favor of her former boss Hillary Clinton and to have conspired with other staffers to demean and derail the candidacy of primary contender Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

It is now known that Democrat Donna Brazile, Wasserman-Schultz's replacement in that post, passed on to the Clinton campaign possible questions she would be asked by the CNN moderator of a primary debate. At the time, of course, Brazile was a paid TV consultant for CNN, appeared on its programs as a commentator as well as on ABC News, where she was a frequent participant on the “This Week” roundtable.

CNN has now severed all ties with Brazile, stating it is “uncomfortable” with her behavior. It is not known whether ABC, which discontinued her contract when she assumed the DNC post, will make that severance permanent.

And, once again, it was Wikleaks' disclosure of relevant emails that enables us to know this.

But the Democratic Party, and all its win-at-any-cost supporters, desperately continue to hope that we will kill the messengers who've uncovered Democrats' repeated corruption.

Hillary Clinton's consistent irresponsible, reckless behavior with regard to her treatment of government-related communications, behavior which she has constantly refused to explain in any satisfactory way, are really, according to her morally keen supporters, only a fiction created by Russians. Or they are the fantasy of an imprisoned recluse.

FBI Director James Comey, - appointed by a Democratic Party president – conspires, according to these waders in smelly stuff, to elect a Republican president. This because he announces newly discovered emails that may, or may not, in his own description, be relevant to Clinton's government responsibilities.

But this October Surprise sprang, not from the enemy, but from a Democratic Party administration employee!

“Kill that messenger,” cry fuming Democrats, “and kill the others! Smear, discredit and obliterate those who would dare to reveal any serious lapses in our candidate's integrity, or her supporters' secret manipulations. Shut off and condemn even the possibility of their disclosure.”

Whoever succeeds in this most unfortunate election, more than half the American people despise and distrust both candidates, and they are right to do so.

Many public anecdotes reveal the bigoted, overbearing and untrustworthy behavior of Donald Trump. Many publications, including those by former Secret Service, White House and State Department personnel, reveal Clinton's overbearing, deceitful, self-seeking, influence-peddling, Wall Street-toadying, warmongering nature.

“Democracy is a device that ensures we shall be governed no better than we deserve.” wrote Bernard Shaw.

It's hell for some of us.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara