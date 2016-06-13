Letter to the Editor: Democrats Threatening 2nd Amendment Rights

Wake-up, America. Your 2nd amendment rights are being threatened. Pres. Obama, the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton are against the 2nd amendment and private gun ownership.

Hillary Clinton recently was asked whether the right to bear arms is Constitutional. Her answer: If it is a constitutional right, then it, like every constitutional right, is subject to reasonable regulation." Never mind that Thomas Jefferson said, " in the Declaration of Independence, people have unalienable rights of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. That includes freedom of religion, speech, freedom to assemble and the right to keep and bears arms.

In San Francisco, the liberal dominated 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals, ruled that people do not have a 2nd amendment right to carry concealed weapons in public. ( 11 states) So much for protecting ourselves against criminal illegals released by the Obama administration, home grown / refugee jihadists, and drug cartel members.

Finally, Sec. of State John Kerry signed the UN Treaty on arms regulation. This undermines our constitutional protected 2nd amend-ment rights to bear arms, creates an unconstitutional registry of all U.S.

guns buyers, and threatens the sovereignty of the U.S.

In summary, the 2016 election is pivotal. On the ballot will be open borders, American sovereignty, the supreme court and the 2nd amendment. When voting, do what is right. Put America first.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria