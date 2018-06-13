Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:03 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Desal Plant Presents a Business Opportunity

By Michael Finucan | November 6, 2014 | 3:21 p.m.

It seems that we have opportunity for business and the community to work together with the restarting of the desal plant. I propose that we make an effort to fund the plant's constant upgrades as technology develops by offering the plant's water in a way that is both practical and pretty simple for business owners, and can promote our local farming community, who are trying to keep water for the fruit trees, fruits and vegetables that we are so renowned for.

We also have an opportunity to expand our business base around the country, and even the world for that matter, in a way that can provide jobs within our community.

To be succinct, we offer our desal water in bottled form with just four flavors. We can offer plain unflavored water, orange flavored water, lime flavored water and lemon flavored water, or any other combination, from the fruits we grow and harvest here.

Since we have an abundance of wineries in the area, we could use a water taster in the way the wineries use their wine taster, that will say, have a ceremony with the water taster to ceremonially verify that the block of water that was processed and shipped is good and ready for consumption, and it should give a pretty good amount of free Santa Barbara advertising in the media.

I believe that it is necessary to have a maintenance program in place before we embark upon a citizens-paid program with unforeseen expenses for upkeep of the plant, and I think this is one way that is using the least amount of resources for a good return.

I am a tiny business owner who has very limited connections to anything related to bottling, processing and shipping, but the number of retired CEOs and professional people here should make it a simple matter to put together, and it would be a community project to help replenish the resources and city financial resources that we all use here. I would be happy to be a part of this concept, but my experience limits what I could do, so therefore, it would be wonderful to have the expertise of many of our local citizens.

Think about it, and I can be reached if anyone considers it to be a viable proposal that they would like to try to implement.

Michael Finucan
Santa Barbara

