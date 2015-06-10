Letter to the Editor: Devereux California Expresses Heartfelt Thanks to Medtronic

On behalf of Devereux California’s 80 individuals served and 200 staff, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Medtronic of Goleta for their exceptional volunteers and volunteer spirit.

Devereux California is a nonprofit and an innovative leader in helping adults with intellectual, behavioral and emotional challenges accomplish their dreams by discovering their strengths and realizing personal fulfillment. One of the ways we do this is through programs that offer a variety of fulfilling experiences — like our Greenhouse Day Program. By choosing to participate in the greenhouse activities, individuals can be productive citizens, commune with nature and develop a deep sense of self-worth.

At the Devereux greenhouse, individuals receive an opportunity to start starters, transplant succulents, herbs and vegetables into larger pots, water and weed, build tables and work with tools. Then, while at the farmers market, they can have the experience of helping load/unload the van, helping to set up tables for the booth, performing bookkeeping, do customer carry-outs and socialize with customers. Approximately 30 Devereux individuals participate in the greenhouse in some way on a regular basis.

Over time, the greenhouse and the property surrounding it have become overgrown with weeds and brush, and the road was needing a new layer of filler to level it out. One day our newest Advisory Board member, Roger Roberts, director of manufacturing, approached us with an amazing offer we couldn’t refuse — volunteers to help clean up the greenhouse grounds and prepare it for opening to the public weekly!

The date of June 6 was set, and with a little effort and planning the big day arrived with over 70 Medtronic volunteers to work! It was amazing to see the transformation of the greenhouse property! The volunteers did everything from tree trimming, to road leveling, to weed pulling, to hauling branches to the dumpster, and even repotting plants. Medtronic’s special program, Project 6, is a global month (June) of volunteering.

The greenhouse staff members strive to create a caring, positive and nurturing environment where our folks thrive. We are so thankful that Medtronic is an extension of that effort. Thank you, Medtronic, for helping our individuals reach their highest potential and delight in their daily lives.

Amy Evans, MFT, LPCC, executive director

Devereux California