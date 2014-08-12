Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:15 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: District Elections May Not Be Enough

By | August 12, 2014 | 12:10 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara currently faces a lawsuit brought by plaintiffs who, under provisions of the California Voting Rights Act, seek to force the city to change election procedure for its City Council from at-large to district elections.

Plaintiffs contend that, though 38 percent of the city’s population is Latino, this minority cannot, under the prevailing system, achieve anything like that proportion of political representation.

Should the city’s government — unilaterally or through ballot — institute district elections, or should it be forced to do so, there is a vital implementation the city’s council must handle with fairness and integrity: the creation of the mandated districts.

Presumably, such a district election would have six council members elected from six districts and a mayor elected at-large. The fair delineation of such districts is by no means a given. Politics being what they are — meaning it’s quite common for Caucasian white power structures to do whatever they can to maintain their status and influence — the “gerrymandering” of these districts is a possibility that must at all cost be avoided.

Every single member of Santa Barbara’s City Council has a conflict of interest when dealing with this matter. Yet to maintain any degree of integrity, they would be responsible for establishing a truly nonpartisan and independent commission to draw the boundaries of the mandated districts.

Having in mind the possible corruption of this process, state Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Pacoima, has introduced Senate Bill 1365 — passed in April by the Senate — that would explicitly prohibit “school boards, cities and counties from gerrymandering district boundaries in a manner that would weaken the ability of a racial or language minority to influence the outcome of an election. Current state law only allows a challenge of at-large elections.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, “If the legislation is enacted and violations of the law are found, a judge could order the local government to redraw district lines or increase the number of seats on the elected body to insure minority voters are treated equally.”

This bill awaits a vote by the Assembly this month.

William Smithers
Santa Barbara

