Letter to the Editor: Do Not Forget the Sacrifices of the Fallen

Today, May 25, is Memorial Day. It is a day many of us will attend parades, barbecues or other social events.

More importantly, it is a day when Americans can reflect, honor and remember the sacrifices of our soldiers throughout history. They have sacrificed everything so we can be free.

As Winston Churchill said, "Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few."

May we all honor in our own way the memory of our fallen so their spirits live on.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria