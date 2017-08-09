Letter to the Editor: Does Our Congressman Care About Veterans?

Does our Congressman, Salud Carbajal, care about our veterans?

He says he does. However, actions speak louder than words.

He voted against the Veterans Choice Program that would allow veterans to choose their own medical-care facility in the community.

Furthermore, he voted against providing necessary resources for our veterans, voted against giving them a pay raise, and voted against greater accountability/oversight of the Veterans Administration.

Don’t we need a congressman that stand up for our veterans?

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria