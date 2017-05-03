Letter to the Editor: Does Right to a Gun Conflict With Right Not to Be Shot?

Does the right to a gun conflict with the right not to be shot?

Life is an inalienable right, states the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

Gun enthusiasts say, “I have my Second Amendment Rights.” Since 2008, the Second Amendment reinterpreted that Americans have the right to own a firearm for self-defense.

But Second Amendment rights are not absolute, and do not grant the right to carry any weapon for any purpose.

Non-gun owners say, “I have the right not to be shot.”

In San Bernardino, Karen Smith and Johnathan Martinez started their day not knowing their right not to be shot would be violated.

The shooter had his legal Second Amendment rights. He was a good guy with a gun. However when he used the gun, he became a bad guy with a gun.

Every person lost to gun violence is a member of our human family. Each death diminishes us. Silence is not an option—inaction is not an option.

Since Sandy Hook on Dec. 14, 2012, there have been 220 school shootings, yet not one gun bill has been passed by the U.S. Congress. Reaching across the aisle and compromise has not saved one life.

To take some action, President Obama passed 23 executive orders in 2013, two more in 2014, and another one in 2016.

However, California has passed 26 firearm-prevention laws since 2013, and our gun deaths are declining. In 2016, Californians voted to pass the Safety for All Initiative. In 2014, after Isla Vista, the Gun Violence Restraining Order was signed into law.

No other First World country has this level of firearm violence attributable. America’s culture of violence provides a crucible for permissible murderous acts.

We must demand an end to the politics of death and sorrow. We’ve had enough prayers and tears.

Millions of families will grieve for a lifetime. We must consider the Declaration of Independence as well as the Bill of Rights. We must consider conflict resolution and what most Americans can agree upon.

The National Rifle Association spews fear and hatred so people believe they need a gun to be safe and secure. However, too often, a moment occurs when the gun is used for something other than self-defense..

We must all — gun owners and non-gun owners — resist the message of fear and hatred sown by the NRA, who currently abides in the Oval office.

We can agree:

1) There are too many gun deaths in America: 93 each day, 33,000 each year.

2) Guns are here to stay.

3) 90 percent of Americans want universal background checks.

Gun control advocates don’t say ban all guns. They talk about reasonable gun policies, and working closely with law enforcement.

Fear fed by the NRA encourages intolerance of people perceived as different. They suggest we “arm up,” carry firearms and be prepared to use them against fellow Americans.

The constant reality of death by gun is a message: We are all affected by gun violence.

This is not a political problem but public health problem.

Resist the NRA’s agenda of fear. Demand action on gun violence prevention legislation.

Data confirms that California’s rate of firearm mortality rate declined by more than double the rest of the nation. Since 2000, there has been no decline in gun deaths anywhere but in California.

The reckless and heartless agenda coming out of the Oval office and Congress to erode the 60 gun legislation laws passed in California over 20 years is real and we must each take a stand and resist — get involved — take action — join the Coalition Against Gun Violence!

The Coalition Against Gun Violence’s 22nd Anniversary Celebration is Sunday, May 7, with speaker Mike Feuer, Los Angeles city attorney, who will address the theme: “Resist — Protect California’s Smart Gun Laws and Take Action.”

The program includes a town hall led by Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation, with Santa Barbara elected officials, discussing the current status of gun violence regulations and laws.

Join us at the historic Santa Barbara Club at 1135 Chapala St. from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m.

Entertainment: The Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band.

For information and reservations: http://www.sbcoalition.org or [email protected]

Toni Wellen

Chair Coalition Against Gun Violence

Carpinteria