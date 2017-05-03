Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Does Right to a Gun Conflict With Right Not to Be Shot?

By Toni Wellen | May 3, 2017 | 10:30 a.m.

Does the right to a gun conflict with the right not to be shot?

Life is an inalienable right, states the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” 

Gun enthusiasts say, “I have my Second Amendment Rights.” Since 2008, the Second Amendment reinterpreted that Americans have the right to own a firearm for self-defense.

But Second Amendment rights are not absolute, and do not grant the right to carry any weapon for any purpose. 

Non-gun owners say, “I have the right not to be shot.”  

In San Bernardino, Karen Smith and Johnathan Martinez started their day not knowing their right not to be shot would be violated.  

The shooter had his legal Second Amendment rights. He was a good guy with a gun.  However when he used the gun, he became a bad guy with a gun.  

Every person lost to gun violence is a member of our human family. Each death diminishes us. Silence is not an option—inaction is not an option.

Since Sandy Hook on Dec. 14, 2012, there have been 220 school shootings, yet not one gun bill has been passed by the U.S. Congress. Reaching across the aisle and compromise has not saved one life.

To take some action, President Obama passed 23 executive orders in 2013, two more in 2014, and another one in 2016.

However, California has passed 26 firearm-prevention laws since 2013, and our gun deaths are declining. In 2016, Californians voted to pass the Safety for All Initiative. In 2014, after Isla Vista, the Gun Violence Restraining Order was signed into law.

No other First World country has this level of firearm violence attributable. America’s culture of violence provides a crucible for permissible murderous acts.

We must demand an end to the politics of death and sorrow. We’ve had enough prayers and tears.

Millions of families will grieve for a lifetime. We must consider the Declaration of Independence as well as the Bill of Rights. We must consider conflict resolution and what most Americans can agree upon.

The National Rifle Association spews fear and hatred so people believe they need a gun to be safe and secure. However, too often, a moment occurs when the gun is used for something other than self-defense..

We must all — gun owners and non-gun owners — resist the message of fear and hatred sown by the NRA, who currently abides in the Oval office.

We can agree:

1) There are too many gun deaths in America:  93 each day, 33,000 each year. 

2) Guns are here to stay.   

3) 90 percent of Americans want universal background checks.

Gun control advocates don’t say ban all guns. They talk about reasonable gun policies, and working closely with law enforcement.  

Fear fed by the NRA encourages intolerance of people perceived as different. They suggest we “arm up,” carry firearms and be prepared to use them against fellow Americans.  

The constant reality of death by gun is a message: We are all affected by gun violence. 

This is not a political problem but public health problem.

Resist the NRA’s agenda of fear. Demand action on gun violence prevention legislation.

Data confirms that California’s rate of firearm mortality rate declined by more than double the rest of the nation. Since 2000, there has been no decline in gun deaths anywhere but in California.  

The reckless and heartless agenda coming out of the Oval office and Congress to erode the 60 gun legislation laws passed in California over 20 years is real and we must each take a stand and resist — get involved — take action — join the Coalition Against Gun Violence!

The Coalition Against Gun Violence’s 22nd Anniversary Celebration is Sunday, May 7, with speaker Mike Feuer, Los Angeles city attorney, who will address the theme: “Resist — Protect California’s Smart Gun Laws and Take Action.”

The program includes a town hall led by Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation, with Santa Barbara elected officials, discussing the current status of gun violence regulations and laws.

Join us at the historic Santa Barbara Club at 1135 Chapala St. from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m. 

Entertainment: The Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band. 

For information and reservations: http://www.sbcoalition.org or [email protected]

Toni Wellen

Chair Coalition Against Gun Violence

Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 