Letter to the Editor: Does SBCC Have a Plan to Replenish Its Budget Reserves?

It appears all is in order when looking at the bar graph presented in the SBCC budget meeting, which commingles reserves of $7 million transferred from savings in previous years, showing above a minimum threshold of $18 million. The college will pass on the increase in health insurance rates to employees. This does not reduce operational costs, however; it just keeps them from rising further.

The problem with the current burn rate drawing down reserves is this is not sustainable. Where is the plan to replenish those reserves? Deferrals from the state, which is money owed to the college, could go up to $20 million because the state does not have the money.

Elimination of sections of credit classes and teachers and support staff possibly losing their jobs is a concern, especially in light of the lack of optimism about voters approving the statewide measure that would increase funding to community colleges in the November election.

On Wednesday, June 20, Acting Superintendent President Jack Friedlander will be requesting an additional $600,000 to be taken from the college reserves to delay charging fees for 40 percent for noncredit adult-ed classes. This $600,000 reduction in college reserves is in addition to the $300,000 already agreed to be paid from college operating funds for four adult-ed parent-child workshops under a special agreement with SBCC.

With salaries being the largest expenditures, SBCC could take a lesson from UCSB. When faced with severe fiscal problems, UCSB negotiated temporary salary reduction agreements for one year with faculty, staff, administrators and 10 bargaining units. Those earning $40,000 and below (4 percent), $40,000 to $50,000 (5 percent) and above $50,000 (6 percent).

Rosanne Crawford

Santa Barbara