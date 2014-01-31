Letter to the Editor: County’s Euthanization of Dog Could Have Been Prevented

On Friday, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director of Animal Services Jan Glick mandated that a cocker spaniel named Einstein be euthanized.

The Hayden Act requires animal shelters to allow rescues to pull dogs before they are euthanized. Our request to pull Einstein was denied, and he was killed Friday morning.

Second Chance Cocker Rescue has the resources to hire a trainer and ensure proper rehabilitation for Einstein. We have a long history of successfully working with cockers with behavior issues. At the request of Glick and her staff, we have previously taken dogs with behavior problems from the Santa Barbara County shelters.

It is appalling that the Santa Barbara County shelters are increasing their euthanasia rate instead of working to decrease them like the rest of the shelters in California. Santa Barbara County has more animal rescue organizations than almost any county in California, and yet they are not utilized even when they are begging to help.

Too many Santa Barbara local rescue organizations pull dogs exclusively from out-of-area shelters when there are so many Santa Barbara dogs that could be saved. Einstein was yet one more of our shameful casualties.

This is not the first time Glick has done this, but we think it should be the last and we need your help to make that happen. Please contact her supervisors and our local media and tell them what you think about Einstein's senseless death.

Elizabeth Mazzetti, president

Second Chance Cocker Rescue Inc.