Letter to the Editor: Donald Trump Last Hope for America

By Diana and Don Thorn | September 6, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

This is it, America. The fate of our Democratic Republic will be decided in the 2016 election. Will it be liberty or tyranny? Donald Trump is our last hope.

For all you NeverTrumpers, here is a snap shot of a Hillary Clinton administration:

1) America becomes a socialist nation.

2) Our 2nd amendment rights will be gone.

3) The Constitution will become irrelevant.

4) The Republican Party will be gone.

5) Open borders will become permanent.

6) The Supreme Court will be controlled by the far left for decades.

7) Bad trade deals will threaten America’s sovereignty and take jobs away from American workers. ( TPP-TTIP-TISA)

8) The threat of Radical Islam will continue and escalate in the US.

9) Our military will continue to weaken, as our enemies’ armies expand. ( Russia-China-Iran etc.)

10. The Democratic Party main stream media will continue to lie.

11. America will never become energy independent.

12. Big government will control our lives.

13. The left will continue to divide us by race, sex, gender, economic status etc.

14. The corrupt, greedy ways of the Clintons will continue.

15. Hillary Clinton’s health problems will get worse.

16. The plight of Democrat-run inner cities will not improve.

17. Illegal immigrants and Middle Eastern refugees will flood our borders.

18. America will no longer be a leader in the world, sadly becoming a  3rd-world like nation.

IS THIS WHAT YOU WANT AMERICA?

Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria

