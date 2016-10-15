Letter to the Editor: Donald Trump Puts America First

Tipping Point

America is at a tipping point. Will it be liberty or tyranny? Will it be democracy or socialism? This is why this November is so important. On November, we will elect a business outsider or a socialist, insider. It is Donald Trump and the people against the world. ( the liberal media, establishment Democrats / Republicans, social media, globalists, and the U.N. ) Why the full on assault and vicious attacks against Mr. Trump? Greed + power.

As I watch this witch hunt against Trump, I am even more likely to vote for him. I have had it. I don’t care if he is an “egomaniac, “ most politicians are. Winston Churchill was. Furthermore, I discount the orchestrated and coordinated attacks on him. I will not be distracted.There are very serious problems and issues we must confront.

Frankly, I am much more concerned about Hillary Clinton, possibly the most corrupt, untruthful presidential candidate ever. Just look at her words and actions. As a lawyer, she got a child rapist off the hook, and laughed about it. She covered up her husband’s abuse and rape of women, even threatened his victims. According to WikiLeaks' release of her e-mails, we now know she is in bed with the media, Wall Street, and about her “pay to play” scheme between the State Department and the Clinton Foundation. WikiLeaks revealed that the Clintons knew Qatar and Saudi Arabia were funding Islamic terrorist groups, including ISIS, and yet they still accepted millions of dollars from them. And how does she view average citizens? She calls them deplorable, irredeemable, and has mocked Catholics, Southerners and “needy Latinos.” Finally, she wants to saddle us with over a trillion dollars in taxes. Included are a 65% death tax, a 25% federal tax on gun sales and she will not veto a payroll tax. Is this the type of person we want for president? And what about her declining energy and health?

Why do I support Donald Trump? Because he has the strength, energy and courage to put America first. He cares about our borders, sovereignty, economy and national security. Unlike the current administration and Hillary Clinton, he will do what is best for our country and citizens, instead of our enemies, globalists and jihadists. And he will make good trade deals for America, instead of for world governments and corporations.

In summary, I am voting for Donald Trump, because this is America’s last change to get it right and survive as a democratic, sovereign nation.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria