Letter to the Editor: Donald Trump Will Restore Law and Order
By Diana Thorn | July 18, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.
Lawlessness and chaos will be the legacy of Pres. Obama and the Democratic Party. During the last 7 years, we have witnessed a lawless president, a lawless former Sec. of State, and a lawless far left Democratic Party that has done everything it can to hurt America.
When is enough, enough? Vote them all out and select Donald Trump as our law and order president. This election is about survival.
Diana Thorn
Carpinteria
