Letter to the Editor: Donald Trump’s Foreign Policy

By Diana Thorn | December 17, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

People around the world and in America are anxiously awaiting the announcements of  president- elect Trump’s cabinet positions. His choices will reflect the direction of his foreign policy.

Recently, Trump announced the selection of 2 cabinet positions. Marine General James Mattis for defense secretary and Lt. General Michael Flynn for national security advisor. This one two punch with 2 military leaders will make America stronger and safer.

General Mattis has a reputation as a brilliant strategist and a sober- minded leader. In 2013,  Gen. Mattis was fired because he opposed Obama’s strategy of embracing Iran mainly through diplomacy. The general believed Iran’s nuclear deal was a threat to the US and its allies and it empowered Iran in the Middle East region.

Lt. General Flynn, who also shares a dim view of Iran, is considered the most talented intelligence officer of his generation. And yet Pres. Obama fired him also. Why? In 2014, while serving as Obama’s director of the defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn was let go for his "refusal to toe the administration’s mendacious lines that radical Islam is not the doctrine informing and inspiring the enemy, and that al-Qaida and its fellows are losing the war.” In his book, Field of Flight, Flynn slams political correctness and identifies the enemy that the US is facing as  “radical Islam.” He provides “ a detailed, learned description of its totalitarian ideology and supremacist goals.” Flynn makes it clear that no victory can be achieved if you deny the truth about the enemy.

With the selection of  General Mattis and  Lt. General Flynn in his cabinet, Donald Trump shows he is serious about dealing with Iran and securing a victory  against radical Islam. Finally, we will have strong leaders who want to protect America.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

