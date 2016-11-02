Letter to the Editor: Don’t Fall for Justin Fareed’s Big Lie

Common sense tells us that oil companies would not donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to Justin Fareed’s congressional campaign if Salud Carbajal actually favored oil drilling offshore the Central Coast? Despite misleading claims by Fareed in recent ads and mailers, Salud Carbajal has always opposed offshore oil drilling.

It’s sickening that big oil’s money is being used to pay for TV ads and mailers attacking Carbajal for “flip-flopping” on offshore drilling. He hasn’t. It is a cynical lie. Don’t be fooled.

A few years ago, our local environmental community worked on a plan to allow limited oil drilling in exchange for guaranteed end dates and permanent removal of offshore platforms and onshore processing facilities. The Environmental Defense Center, of which I was the Executive Director at the time, led groups like the Sierra Club and Get Oil Out! who supported this new approach to ending Central Coast oil development. Salud Carbajal supported our work to end offshore drilling.

Salud has a distinguished record of protecting the Central Coast from the oil industry. That’s why oil companies are paying big bucks to support his opponent. I am proud to support Salud and his long record of protecting our local environment.

What is Justin Fareed's record? He has none. He has no experience whatsoever. But he keeps taking enormous donations from oil companies, polluters and climate change deniers.

Don’t fall for Fareed’s big lie.

David Landecker

​Santa Barbara