Letter to the Editor: Dredging Lake Cachuma is Entirely Possible

The Politically Correct tell us that dredging Lake Cachuma should not be discussed because nothing "would ever work, so take any reservoir off the list of proposals."

They say it is expensive, may cause air pollution, would be caught in endless regulation, and what would happen to the dredged material?

Actually the opposite is true!

The dredged material would be used for road base, pipeline trenches, building material and such.

By leasing the areas to be dredged public coffers could find revenue to pay for a modern reservoir.

Modern is allowing the river stream bed to flow by gravity without a dam and allowing reservoir water to flow via gravity to the South Coast.

An open mind knowledgeable of modern engineering and science would find solutions to water shortages, air and other pollution, as well as endless regulation.

Regulations often exist only to stifle opposition to those seeking to maintain control of power and taxpayer money.

For more than 40 years, we have watched the nay-saying Democrats deny any new water capturing devices while doubling the population of California. Their actions always involve lawsuits and loud unfunded mandates for "alternative" solutions.

Our problems are solved using Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, not government mandates.

Dredging Lake Cachuma is entirely possible; easy in fact, compared to inventing the airplane or maybe a cell phone that connects to the Internet, which also serves a myriad of other functions.

Closing a discussion is closed-minded and self-serving.

Our American cultural proclivity toward making advances for all humankind reside in the private sector.

Things only the rich and powerful elite could afford are made available to many with a partnership between public and private sectors.

A call to end discussion returns us to the squalor of the undeveloped world, which is often ruled by a single political party craving power.

We can do better when we talk and act like Americans; open and innovative problem solving.

Peter Walker Hunt

Santa Barbara