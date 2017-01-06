Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Dredging Lake Cachuma is Entirely Possible

By Peter Walker Hunt | January 6, 2017 | 9:55 a.m.

The Politically Correct tell us that dredging Lake Cachuma should not be discussed because nothing "would ever work, so take any reservoir off the list of proposals."

They say it is expensive, may cause air pollution, would be caught in endless regulation, and what would happen to the dredged material?  

Actually the opposite is true!

The dredged material would  be used for road base, pipeline trenches, building material and such.

By leasing the areas to be dredged public coffers could find revenue to pay for a modern reservoir.

Modern is allowing the river stream bed to flow by gravity without a dam and allowing reservoir water to flow via gravity to the South Coast. 

An open mind knowledgeable of modern engineering and science would find solutions to water shortages, air and other pollution, as well as endless regulation.

Regulations often exist only to stifle opposition to those seeking to maintain control of power and taxpayer money. 

For more than 40 years, we have watched the nay-saying Democrats deny any new water capturing devices while doubling the population of California. Their actions always involve lawsuits and loud unfunded mandates for "alternative" solutions.  

Our problems are solved using Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, not government mandates. 

Dredging Lake Cachuma is entirely possible; easy in fact, compared to inventing the airplane or maybe a cell phone that connects to the Internet, which also serves a myriad of other functions.

Closing a discussion is closed-minded and self-serving.  

Our American cultural proclivity toward making advances for all humankind reside in the private sector.

Things only the rich and powerful elite could afford are made available to many with a partnership between public and private sectors.

A call to end discussion returns us to the squalor of the undeveloped world, which is often ruled by a single political party craving power.     

We can do better when we talk and act like Americans; open and innovative problem solving.

Peter Walker Hunt

Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 