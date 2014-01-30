Letter to the Editor: Drought Advice from Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

In response to recent news of our state’s drought emergency declaration, I would like to offer our community some water- (and cost-)saving advice.

One way to conserve water is by transitioning your home and office gardens to feature drought-tolerant, climate-appropriate California native plants, which ultimately conserve water. I say ultimately because the time to have planted these hearty and beautiful plants was last year — before drought conditions worsened. However, with the threat of continuing drought ever-looming, this is an investment each and every one of us should make.

In the long term, California native plants that are well adapted to our local environment will not only save our community valuable water, but they provide greater support for pollinators, improve wildlife habitat and provide a unique sense of place like nowhere else in the world. To sweeten the deal, many municipalities (including the City of Santa Barbara) have water conservation incentive programs that offer tremendous rebates on resource-saving investments, including irrigation supplies and plants.

Here is a list of five native plants that are readily available (at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s nursery and elsewhere) that will help you conserve water, support wildlife and bring beauty to your landscape during these dry times.

» 1. Lemonade berry (Rhus integrifolia)

» 2. "Ray Hartman" California lilac (Ceanothus arboreus x C. thyrsiflorus var. griseus)

» 3. "Winnifred Gilman" sage (Salvia clevelandii)

» 4. "Howard McMinn" manzanita (Arctostaphylos densiflorus x)

» 5. Red-flowered buckwheat (Eriogonum grande var. rubescens)

I would encourage all residents to also utilize the garden as a resource by visiting our website by clicking here or speaking to one of our knowledgeable horticulture staff members the next time you visit.

Dr. Steve Windhager, executive director

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden