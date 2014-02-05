Letter to the Editor: Drought Education for Youths

Thank you for your informative coverage of the drought in Santa Barbara and greater California.

The drought is a serious environmental problem for our state, and locally it's important for us as members of Santa Barbara County to understand where our water comes from and why it is important to conserve this precious resource.

I am part of a startup called Smarty Pants, and we create environmentally focused educational media to help teach science in classrooms and inspire environmental stewardship. Our startup began at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at UCSB, where we created a pilot web episode, or webisode, that teaches the fifth-grade science standards on the water cycle and conservation. Our pilot webisode is approximately 9 minutes long, live action and was shot locally at Lake Cachuma. The webisode can be viewed for free by clicking here.

Now is a critical time for us to talk to our kids and younger generations about sustaining our natural resources, and inspiring our youth to pursue careers that promote environmental sustainability.

We hope that you share our water conservation webisode with your kids, families, teachers and friends.

Jessica Mkitarian

Santa Barbara