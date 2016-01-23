Letter to the Editor: Drought, Fire and Disaster Prevention

As California continues to endure a historic drought, recover from a record fire season and could possibly incur damage from significant rainfall this winter, preparation and the capabilities of our disaster centers are more important than ever.

Candidate for 3rd District County Supervisor Bruce Porter recognizes the value of such things because he has been a leader on devastating incident response teams both here in California and throughout the nation.

He has worked with the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross to help our community prepare and he was the one to spearhead the procurement and construction of a Red Cross facility in Santa Maria, which has been responsible for helping thousands of residents.

He clearly knows what our community needs and works relentlessly to get things done.

Because we trust in his leadership and his dedication, we will be voting for Bruce Porter for Supervisor and we hope you will too.

Larry and Linda Saarloos

​Solvang