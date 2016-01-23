Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:52 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Drought, Fire and Disaster Prevention

By Larry and Linda Saarloos | January 23, 2016 | 8:20 a.m.

As California continues to endure a historic drought, recover from a record fire season and could possibly incur damage from significant rainfall this winter, preparation and the capabilities of our disaster centers are more important than ever.

Candidate for 3rd District County Supervisor Bruce Porter recognizes the value of such things because he has been a leader on devastating incident response teams both here in California and throughout the nation.

He has worked with the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross to help our community prepare and he was the one to spearhead the procurement and construction of a Red Cross facility in Santa Maria, which has been responsible for helping thousands of residents.

He clearly knows what our community needs and works relentlessly to get things done.

Because we trust in his leadership and his dedication, we will be voting for Bruce Porter for Supervisor and we hope you will too.

Larry and Linda Saarloos
​Solvang

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 