Starting at 8:30 pm Greenwich (England) Mean Time on Saturday, March 28, 2015, massive numbers of government institutions and individuals throughout the world turned off their lights for one hour to signal their support for efforts to address Climate Change and their demand that governments take significant action to deal with global warming when the United Nations convenes in Paris in December 2015.

7,000 cities in 172 countries and territories were expected to participate, with more than 1200 landmarks and close to 40 UNESCO world heritage sites set for the switch off.

New York City's UN building, London's Houses of Parliament, Paris's Eiffel Tower, Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Moscow's St. Basil's Cathedral, Rome's Colosseum, Beijing's National Stadium, Sydney's Harbour Bridge, Mumbai's Gateway of India and Granada's Alhambra Palace were only some of the symbolic national monuments that turned off lights to make known to the rest of the world their citizens' demand that effective action be taken.

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said, “Climate change is a people problem. People cause climate change and people suffer from climate change. People can also solve climate change. This December in Paris, the United Nations is bringing nations together to agree [to] a new, universal and meaningful climate agreement. It will be the culmination of a year of action on sustainable development.”

This universal support for meaningful action by those in the world capable of it only further dramatizes the darkness of those who expend what money, time and energy they have to deny, inhibit, or prevent enlightened cooperative behavior between people and between governments to forestall, or at least diminish, the alarming, dangerous consequences of unstoppable rise in the temperature of the planet's earth, air and water.

Earth Hour put out the lights for sixty minutes. Climate Deniers, here and elsewhere, seek to extend their own darkness everywhere and forever.

Figuratively speaking, they spit in the faces of their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, all of whom will suffer immensely if the planet's warming is not halted, or ameliorated.

I would not welcome disgracing myself with that behavior; some seem to luxuriate in it.

This is the issue of our generation. There is a real, not symbolic, Earth Hour approaching, if it has not already passed. You're either on board to do what you can to protect those who follow you, or through ignorance, greed or conviction, you willingly help send them to a darkness from which there is no escape.

Wiliam Smithers

Santa Barbara