Letter to the Editor: Election of Donald Trump Serves UCSB Right

The displeasure of the Faculty and students at UCSB, at the election of Donald Trump as our new US president is well deserved by all of them.

We seniors had to put up with their decisions to elect the Obamanation in the Whitehouse twice. So we started the Tea Party to protest--peacefully. In this election year, the working seniors in this country had to made the right decision for academia this time since they are all too immature to know just what is right for this country.

The media proved once again that it cannot be trusted to deliver news, fair and balanced, and polls are a waste of time, used by the media to control the public opinion. Thank God we majority voters saw right through them and elected President Trump instead of a "powder puff" president like Hillary Clinton would be.

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc