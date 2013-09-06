Letter to the Editor: The Ideal Replacement for Elephant Bar Restaurant

With the Elephant Bar Restaurant vacancy now available, I would like to see the next occupant offer a three-meal-a-day style of service. We need a “dinner house,” which would serve the breakfast, lunch or dinner provisions seven days a week.

The weekend brunch diners have very few options for these weekend offerings. We have very few to chose from, with good quality meals and service.

Whether it would be a local or outside occupant that comes into the area, I would like this to be considered. I would personally like to see a “Harry’s style” venue, with the above offerings.

Also, the old Sizzler location might be a hopeful vibrant restaurant, which might make my dream come true.

Please consider my suggestions, local restaurateurs in or outside the area, and the brokers wanting to represent the airport and local citizens offering restaurant suggestions. I’m hungry to have my ideas served up, and considered by these decision-makers!



Linda Foster

Santa Barbara