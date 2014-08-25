Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 12:19 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Evolution of the Terrorist Threat

By Rowland Lane Anderson | August 25, 2014 | 6:00 p.m.

When the Soviet Union collapsed the lone "superpower," the USA had nobody to justify the trillion-dollar weapons spending (and its profits to contractors, congressional representatives and lobbyists). But in the Middle East, a threat was available.

Osama bin Laden, a Saudi from a family well known by the U.S. government, had joined the USA in opposing the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. When studying the situation, the Pentagon and CIA had decided that he and his fighters were the ones easiest to "read" and most likely to be able to force the Soviets out of Afghanistan.

President Ronald Reagan ultimately made the decision to increase support for bin Laden and his fighters from millions to billions of dollars. Between his decisions to fund bin Laden, dismantle President Jimmy Carter's energy plan and the decision to cut and run after Islamic fundamentalists attacked the USA in Lebanon, Reagan was the primary creator of the "terrorist threat" in al-Qaeda and setting the stage for 9/11, thus giving the Pentagon and military industrial congressional complex (MICC) the reason they needed to continue spending on weapons.

When President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in search of nonexistent WMDs, he disbanded the Iraq military and sent them home with their weapons. Now they have resurfaced as ISIL/ISIS along with many new fighters recruited by the images created by Bush of Muslims tortured and killed. This has forced a president who campaigned against war in Iraq to go back in.

It has long been suspected that the Republicans are the best friends the war profiteers could have, and these two presidents have proven it so!

Rowland Lane Anderson
Mindanao, Philippines

