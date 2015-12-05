Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:43 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Letter to the Editor: Extreme Views

By William Smithers | December 5, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

While looking over responses to a contributor's recent Letters to the Editor, I saw a reference to “William Smithers' 'pretty extreme views.'”

Here are themes I've pursued in Noozhawk for the past year:

1. Human-caused climate change, if not quickly and drastically addressed by world governments and industries, will result in immense sickness and death for all species.

2. Oil/gas conglomerates and their service industries - especially but not exclusively as a result of unconventional drilling practices - have caused widespread environmental and health damage, continue to do so and should be held accountable in all cases.

3. The universal failure of California regulatory agencies to monitor, control or effectively punish illegal behavior of energy companies in the state is not random or accidental, but the policy of the state's governor, who has received large sums from these companies and whose reputation for progressive environmentalism is based on proposals to be implemented after he leaves office.

4. Among presidential candidates: I find Senator Bernie Sanders a remarkable exception to the rule of corrupt moneyed influence who I believe would do more than any other to rectify the economic, social and political inequality that has disgraced our country. I find former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to have made so many false statements about her practices, has exhibited so many cynical switches in position and/or tiptoed around key issues that she cannot be trusted to oppose moneyed interests. I find Donald Trump, as the NY Times declared, the source of “racist lies.” I find Dr. Ben Carson repeatedly untruthful as to past events and inadequate when attempting to address national policy issues.

5. A small cadre of frequent contributors to Noozhawk are indeed intellectually inferior, habitually issuing near-hysterical rants, personal insults, irrelevant and/or unsubstantiated claims, usually hiding behind fake names.

I aspire to a straight-on look by an independent mind, supported by significant and relevant references. My views are given in my own name. In almost every instance I cite facts, or conclusions by knowledgeable individuals, as reported by established news, governmental, environmental and scientific organizations.

Regarding No. 3 above, for instance, Julie Cart in the Los Angeles Times of Nov. 29, 2915 (“Is Extracting Oil Any Safer?”) recapitulates the fate of construction supervisor David Taylor who on June 21, 2011 on the site of a Chevron cyclic steam injection well “fell feet first into a cavity burbling with 190-degree water and hydrogen sulfide” and was boiled to death.

Regarding the oil company practices that made this possible, “... oil and gas regulators vowed to make urgent reforms....

“Four years later, however, there has been little progress. The state has not acted, either by revising regulations or enforcing existing rules.”

Ms. Cart's extensive article also covers the governor's firing of Derek Chernow and Elena Miller for reasons I've explained even more thoroughly in previous posts.

I encourage anyone who believes this state's agency heads to be rogue operators independent of supervision; anyone who believes they are incompetents whose failings are ignored by a passive state executive; anyone who believes they are are all striving to do their best but just don't have the means while a benevolent chief administrator simply shrugs; in other words I encourage anyone who thinks my view “extreme” that California agency heads know full well what the governor expects of them and that they act in accord with this understanding – please come forward and give a clearer, more rational, more believable explanation of their universal failure to fulfill the law.

William Smithers
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 