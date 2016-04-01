Letter to the Editor: Fact Checking the Bruce Porter Campaign

The Bruce Porter group is “foot loose and fancy free” with facts. Rather than addressing the issues that face our county, they distort facts to fabricate issues where none exist.

Take the recent personal attacks on Bob Field.

I am the real estate broker that represented the Field residence before he asked me to take it off the market. I, not Bob Field, wrote, “The classic red barn offers multiple opportunities including equestrian lifestyle, small scale winery, artist studio or fun parties.”

To defend myself, let’s take a few boring minutes to look at my ads. County regulations allow within this zoning area as residential uses “equestrian,” “small scale winery,” “artist studio” and we all can have “fun parties” on our properties. These were not advertised as commercial uses. One of the best parties I ever hosted was a family Thanksgiving in my barn. It was magical, and legal. I just sold a property that had a permitted bodega, a small winery for processing grapes on the property for the owner’s personal hobby use. There is nothing in my ads even hinting that pay-for events are allowed.

The implication that I encouraged possible buyers to buy the property for a “party barn” for commercial use is specious on its face. My reputation has been impugned. Of course the fabricators of untruth will never apologize for their false accusations.

They seem intent on creating sham issues out of a non-issues. If they do that, they shift attention away from the real issues.

Mike Brady

Los Olivos